PESHAWAR - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Tuesday urged the government to provide best medical facilities to the people suffering from dengue fever in Swat district.

In a statement, he expressed sorrow over the deaths caused by dengue and said concrete steps should be taken to prevent the spread of the disease to other parts of the province.

"The government should provide treatment facilities to the dengue infected persons and take steps to arrest the spread of the disease," he said, adding his party set up a free medical camp in Swat to provide treatment facilities to the poor patients.

He said ambulances were also provided to transport the patients to other districts for treatment. Aftab Sherpao said fumigation should be carried out in Swat and its adjoining districts to prevent dengue virus from spreading to other areas. He said there was a dire need to launch an awareness campaign to create awareness among the people about dengue so that they could adopt measures to protect themselves. Meanwhile, Tal Hayat Khan, who was a candidate for NA-30 and PK-84 in the May 11 general election, called on Aftab Sherpao and announced joining Qaumi Watan Party.

QWP Swat chapter's president Sher Bahadur Zada, Nasrullah Khan, Ameer Zeb, Shakirullah and others were also present on the occasion. Tal Hayat reposed confidence in the leadership of Aftab Sherpao and vowed to work for strengthening the part in the district.

Aftab Sherpao said no effort would be spared to steer the country out of the prevailing crises. He said his party was committed to working for restoring peace in the country particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said QWP was the only representative party of the Pakhtuns and it would unit all the progressive, democratic and nationalist forces on one platform.