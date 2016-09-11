LAHORE - Eight hardcore terrorists of banned outfits were taken out in a special operation in Gayandari area, at Punjab’s border with Balochistan, security agencies’ officials told The Nation yesterday.

The agencies of the military, counter-terror units of the military and paramilitary troops took part in the intelligence-based operation in the southern Punjab area.

Pak Army helicopters were used to carry out strikes on terrorist hideouts to draw them out of their positions. One security personnel was also martyred in the operation.

Besides killing eight hardcore designated terrorists, more than two dozen facilitators belonging to different groups were also captured, they added.

Intelligence inputs pointed out about presence and movement of sleeper units of Baloch Republican Army (which is led by Brahamdagh Bugti), Balochistan Liberation Army (headed by Harbiyar Murri) and Lashakar-e-Jhangvi as well as absconders of organised crime gangs in the Gayandari area near Rajanpur district.

The intelligence indicated there was strong possibility of Baloch terrorist groups’ attacking certain power projects in Rajanpur area near Gayandari and unusual activity of Lashkar-e-Jhnagvi terrorists who had taken refuge in the area with the help of criminal gangs.

Following these leads a special search and comb operation was launched by the security agencies of the military which destroyed the enemies of the state after a hot pursuit. Some of the facilitators of the top targets were injured and captured during the course of operation, revealed the security officials.

A brief statement from military’s media wing, ISPR, said eight terrorists and one security personnel was killed in the operation.

Security forces are carrying out a combing operation in the area of Gayandari on the border of Balochistan and Punjab. A number of terrorists and absconders were captured along with cache of arms and ammunition, added the statement.

Security agencies officials told this paper that terrorists belonging to Baloch militant organisations and religious outfits were taking refuge in this difficult area with the help of local crime gangs, and they all had accumulated huge cache of arms to turn the area into their stronghold.

Chase out operations are also on to hunt down the banned outfits’ terrorists into Balochistan. Frontier Corps is also on stand-by on the other side of the inter-provincial border to help the chasing teams from Punjab, they added.

A secret report of a key military intelligence service some time back had warned Punjab government about emerging threats at Rajanpur-Rojhan area, where Punjab meets borders of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

The report said that organised crime gangs were accumulating arms and ammunition in the area with the connivance of corrupt law enforcers and if not taken care of on time, they would pose a serious threat in near future.

The organised crime lords on the pattern of Ghulam Rasool Mazari alias Chotu help the banned outfits’ terrorists who are scattered in the bordering areas of three provinces connected with Punjab.

Special search and comb operations were launched in the Punjab last month, dividing the province into sensitive and highly sensitive zones following the directions of the prime minister and the COAS for aggressive and accelerated counter-terror actions after the Quetta carnage.

The help of Rangers has also been sought by the provincial government to deal with the extraordinary situation in difficult or highly-sensitive zones to purge the same of terrorist sleeper cells and their high-profile facilitators.

The highly-sensitive zones include Mianwali, Attock, Sargodha, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Okara, Faisalabad, Rajanpur-Rojhan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Multan, Lodhran and Lahore districts, according to security officials.