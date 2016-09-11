KARACHI:- SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP BSC) has made elaborate arrangements to meet the increasing demand for fresh banknotes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. The Bank issued on Saturday fresh banknotes of Rs161 billion as compared with Rs116 billion issued on last Eidul Azha.These include lower denomination notes (up to Rs100) of Rs20 billion and higher denomination banknotes (Rs500 and above) of Rs141 billion, which is meant for heavy payments & ATM needs of commercial banks.–Staff Reporter

To ensure maximum issuance, all 16 field offices of the SBP BSC issued fresh notes to the general public from its counters.

In addition to this, the commercial banks were also issued lower denomination bank notes worth Rs18.0 billion to disburse the same to the public and their accounts holders.