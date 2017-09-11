Islamabad - National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) started the orientation week for the new students to apprise them with the varsity academic standard and research level requirements.

The week is being celebrated with a view to formally welcoming its new undergraduate batches of all disciplines and acclimatizing them to the university life, here at its main campus.

It is the first time that all institutions at the capital campus are simultaneously holding orientation sessions for the newcomers, said a news release.

On the first day, the new entrants assembled at the main auditorium and various seminar halls and the respective Principals addressed them, besides screening of videos displaying campus facilities and some exciting and intriguing moments of the senior batches from the preceding years.

During the next few days, the freshmen will be conducted to various NUST schools, research centers and allied facilities including hostels, gymnasium, etc.

The special feature of this year’s orientation week is the organization of social events including Talent Hunt, Open Mic Show and Sports Fest.