KASUR - The district police arrested as many as 12 suspects on charges of aerial firing , fireworks, and violation of Amplifier Act at two wedding ceremonies on Sunday.

The police sources said that people at a marriage ceremony in Shamkot, a suburban village of Kanganpur, were watching vulgar acts of two women dancing to the tune of a song being played at full volume. The Kanganpur police raided the spot, and arrested 12 suspects including the bridegroom, his father, and the female dancers. They registered a case against them. Similarly, Phoolnagar Saddr police raided a wedding ceremony of Malik Brothers at Jumber village, and booked eight suspects including Malik Rafiq, Naveed, Ali, Shehzad, and Amanat for fireworks and aerial firing . Raids were being conducted for their arrest.

ONE DIES, TWO INJURED

A man was killed while two others including a woman were injured in different incidents of road crashes and electrocution.

According to police, a motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a speeding tractor in Phoolnagar Saddr police precincts. The deceased was identified as Bashir Ahmed. He was on the way to Manga Mandi from Phoolnagar when the accident occurred near Adda Sarai Cheemba. The police registered a case.

On the other hand, two persons including a woman were injured in different road crashes. One Maqbool Ahmed was on his way on a motorbike when he was hit by a car near a level crossing. He sustained injuries. In another incident, a woman namely Aliya Bibi received severe electric shocks after she pushed the button of a pedestal fan.

SPATE OF ROBBERIES

Dacoits looted cash and valuables in different incidents. According to police, two unidentified dacoits came to a General Store owned by Ashfaq Ahmed. They held the owner hostage at gunpoint, and made off with cash, cell phone, and other valuable items. The incident occurred at Himmatpura, an area of Khuddian. Local police registered a case and launched investigation.

In another incident, two armed men barged into the shop of building materials. They looted cash, cell phones, and other valuables and fled. Saddr police registered a case.