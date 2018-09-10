Share:

Islamabad-The embassy of Japan yesterday organized a pre-departure orientation for 15 Pakistani scholarship awardees that would be leaving this month to study at Japanese universities under various fully-funded scholarships programs.

The programs under which these scholarships have been awarded to Pakistani students this year include MEXT (Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology) Research Scholarship 2018 (2-5 years, until their Research is complete), MEXT Teachers Training Scholarship Program (18 months duration), Young Leaders’ Program (1year duration), said a statement released by the Japanese embassy here. In the Teachers Training Program, 1 female teacher has been selected, in Young Leaders Program (YLP) 3 government officials, whereas 18 students from across Pakistan have received direct MEXT Research scholarships 2018 upon the recommendation of public sector universities in Japan.

Earlier in March this year, eleven Pakistani students, who were awarded MEXT Research Scholarship 2018 through the Embassy of Japan in Pakistan, have already joined their respective universities in Japan. The Embassy of Japan in Pakistan annually selects Pakistani students for Japanese MEXT Research Scholarship Program for Masters’ and PhD studies at prestigious public sector universities in Japan.

Alumni of Japanese university Dr Yasar Ayaz who presently heads the Robotics department at NUST shared his knowledge and experience of studying and living in Japan with the scholarship awardees at the pre-departure orientation session held at the embassy. Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Takashi Kurai, while speaking on the occasion congratulated the new scholarship awardees and expressed his hope that this scholarship program would prove to be useful for them in enhancing their knowledge and educational qualifications. Ambassador Kurai expressed hope that the scholarship recipients would utilize the knowledge and expertise that they would acquire in Japan for the future development of Pakistan and that they would always become bridges of friendship between the two countries.