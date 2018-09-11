Share:

DADU - Two robbers were killed and arms recovered after exchange of fire with CIA police here on Monday. Incharge CIA Police Iftikhar Rehmani said that the encounter took place in Taluka Mehar of Dadu during an operation against criminals, he added that the robbers started firing and police retaliated the firing which led to an encounter. In firing of police two notorious robbers wanted by police in dozen of cases were killed and a repeater, two pistols and several rounds were recovered.

The police confiscated the recovered weapons and the bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem.