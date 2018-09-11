Share:

MULTAN:- The police lodged a case against 23 suspects for brutally torturing a student at BZU. The police raided the university hostels but made no arrest. The university administration has also issued notices to students involved in the mishap and directed them to cooperate with the police. Strict security arrangements have been made at BZU campus to avoid any untoward incident. It is to be mentioned here that a group of students thrashed a student, belonging to Balochistan, in the university.–Staff Reporter

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and sought a report from the authorities concerned.