FAISALABAD - A 7th grade girl student was kidnapped on her way to school and sexually assaulted. Two days later the accused made an abortive attempt to kidnap the girl again with ill intention and on resistance injured her.

On the complaint of the girl's family, a case has been registered against the accused and investigation is under way.

According to FIR registered with the Thikriwala Police, on September 7, the accused Sohail kidnapped 7th grader girl Asma on her way to school and took her to his home where he sexually assaulted her. He also threatened the girl with dire consequences if she informed any one about the incident and let her free.

Yesterday the accused again made an abortive attempt to abduct her but on resistance, the accused tortured her upon which the girl informed her family about the incident. Mother of the victim girl has appealed to the police high-ups to immediate arrest the accused and award him deterrent punishment for his heinous crime.