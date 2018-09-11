Share:

OKARA/ATTOCK - The Pakistanis must exhibit true love and brotherhood by maintaining peace and order during Muharram, said Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Nazeer. He directed the security agencies to take fool proof measures to defeat any untoward effort of evil elements.

He said the encroachments in the way of Moharram processions, the hanging electric wires from poles and lines be removing, and roads be repaired.

He directed to improve sanitation before Muharram. The DC visited the Okara, Renala Khurd, Depalpur tehsils routes of processions of Ashura along-with District Police Officer Zishan Asghar and other heads of govt departments.

He ordered appropriate light arrangements on the routes of processions and fixation of the CCTV cameras at the sites. He said metal detectors and walk-through gates be provided around the Imambargahs. He directed that the civil defence volunteers remain present with police. If any untoward situation occurs, it be conveyed to the control room immediately, he directed.

Police are playing vital role in maintaining law and order and giving peaceful environment to the people, District Police Officer Attock Hassan Asad Alvi.

He was talking to newsmen about the achievements of police.

He said that during the last month, 32 pistols, 11 rifles, 5 daggers, more than 40 kg Charas, one kg heroin, one kg opium, 432 bottles of liquor were recovered while 54 gamblers were arrested.

He added Rs444530, 32 cell phones and two vehicles were confiscated from their possession.

He said that police also arrested 17 proclaimed offenders wanted by the police in different cases. He said that beside, 19 alleged culprits belonging to Amjad gang, Dildar gang, Junaid gang, Salman gang and Sanaullah gang were arrested and eight pistols, Rs 2151000, cell phones and 15 motorbikes were recovered from them.

He said that cases have been registered against them and all sent behind bars.