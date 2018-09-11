Share:

KARACHI - Adviser for Information & Archives, Law and Anti-Corruption Murtaza Wahab conducted an introductory meeting with directors and officers of Information and Archives Department at Archives Complex on Monday.

He said that the performance and development work of Sindh government may be highlighted through print and electronic media.

The adviser during his visit of Archives Directorate directed that all the record of Archives Department will be uploaded on website. He directed that old material like newspapers, magazines and other important data may be updated.

In the introductory meeting Secretary Information and Archives Rasheed Solangi has given a detailed briefing of the Information Department and briefed the performance of all directorates. The adviser said that we will work with the coordinating of media.

He also directed to the Public Relations Officers to improve their performance within 15 days and highlight/maintain the publicity of their ministers and departments and also issue rebuttal against the departments of Sindh government.

He said that we will establish close and cordial relationship with the media. On this occasion director general public relations, director press information, director reference and research, director information advertisement, director information administration and accounts, director legal and director press were present.