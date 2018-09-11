Share:

OKARA - "The election of Dr Arifur Rehman Alvi as the President of Pakistan is the real success of the people of the country," said a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] leader.

Speaking to media on Saturday, Ch Abdullah Tahir said that the nation must feel well felicitated on this auspicious occasion.

He felicitated newly-elected President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PTI leaders and workers, and the whole nation over the party's victory in the presidential election.

He said, "Now the nation will be served excellently by the PTI-led government." He added that the slogans for justice and reforms raised by Imran Khan would be well fulfilled.

"President Dr Arif Alvi will expand the vision of Imran Khan for the development, progress, prosperity, and honour of Pakistan," he maintained.

On the other hand, another leader of the PTI criticised the United States for allying with India against Pakistan. In a press conference here, Ch Abdullah Tahir said that the US' increasing ties with India would upset the balance of power in the region.

He said, "Indian can not frighten Pakistan by increasing her ties with the US," he said, and adding that the Indians could not stand before a brave nation like Pakistanis.