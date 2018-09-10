Share:

LOS ANGELES-Pop star Ariana Grande has remained an online silence since the news of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s death broke on Friday. The couple dated for two years, but reportedly split in April. The rapper’s rabid online fanbase, however, attacked Grande and blamed her for Miller’s increasing struggles with drug addiction. While she replied at the time, Grande turned off the comments on her Instagram feed over the weekend - presumably in an attempt to quiet the barrage of fans contacting her during a difficult time. On Sunday night, however, she finally joined the dozens of high-profile musicians - including Khalid, Missy Elliot and Solange Knowles - in paying tribute to Miller, and she did so without a word. Grande posted a tender, black-and-white photograph of Miller looking up at the camera. Miller’s death marks another moment of tragedy for Grande.

Last May, the Manchester terrorist attack took place at the end of one of her concerts, inspiring the singer to host the One Love Manchester charity concert. Miller performed at the event.

Following their split, Grande said that “This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet. I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!”