KARACHI - The Ahl-e-Sunnat Waljamaat (ASWJ) on Monday threatened to besiege the Chief Minister House, if they are not permitted to carryout procession on the eve of Youm-e-Umar (RA).

The ASWJ chief Allama Aurangzaib Farooqui in a press conference said that they would observe ‘Ashara-e-Faoorooq o Hussain’ from 1st to 10th Muharramul Haram and would besiege the CM House, if they are barred to carry out the rally on Youm-e-Umar (RA).

He said that Allama Rub Nawaz Hanfi, Allama Taj Muhammad Hanfi, Allama Abdullah Sindhi, Syed Sikandar Shah and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

Accusing the provincial government of biasness, Allama Farooqui said that they would not withdraw from their stance, adding that observing the day is their fundamental, democratic and constitutional right. He said the ASWJ don’t accept any restriction and would observe the day with religious fervor even if they have to go to the prison.

The ASWJ chief asked his workers to be fully ready and prepared for Youm-e-Umar (RA) as they are going to file the petition in the court against the authority concerned decision of disallowing them to carry out the procession.

He also asked the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leaders to take notice of the provincial government’s code of conduct which he termed unconstitutional.

“This decision is the provincial government’s tactic to sabotage the ongoing actions against the corrupts. If our procession is barred, we would march towards the CM House and besiege it,” he added. Allama Farooqui directed his workers to remain peaceful, saying that the law and order situation should not be deteriorated at any cost.