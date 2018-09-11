Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday warned the government officers and employees to mend their ways as rules of the game have changed under the new set-up.

“Government employees should perform their duties as servants of people. The chit system for meeting officers should be done away with immediately,” he said while speaking to officers during his surprise visits to police offices and district courts in Rawalpindi yesterday.

According to an official handout, the chief minister directed the officers to change their attitude as norms of working have changed after the arrival of the PTI government. He said officers should mend their ways and display their public meeting hours outside their offices prominently. “They should also ensure their attendance in offices and timings should strictly be followed. The doors of the offices should remain open for citizens,” he said, adding that any leniency on their part will not be tolerated.

The chief minister expressed his strong indignation over absence of Rawalpindi DC Dr Umar Jehangir, ADC (Rev) Mian Behzad Adil, AC (City) Naeem Afzal, AC (Saddar) Umar Iftikhar Sherazi, Registry Registrar, superintendent and other administrative officers and staff members. He said that no leniency on part of government officers and staff will be tolerated in discharge of duties. The sole officer present on duty was ADC (Gen) Rawalpindi Maliha Jamal. She briefed the chief minister on the working of district courts. On being asked about officers’ absence from duty, she said they were away to monitor anti-dengue campaign. Various citizens showed their surprise over the presence of chief minister amongst them and briefed him about their problems. They said a real change was visible after arrival of the new government and the chief minister was visiting offices without any protocol.

One overseas Pakistani Raja Amjad Iqbal complained to the chief minister that he was desirous of investing in the country but was moving from pillar to post for the last one year. He said he was disappointed now as some officers remained absent from their seats.

The chief minister directed the DC Rawalpindi to immediately solve the issue of the said citizen. Raja Amjad Iqbal also announced to donate five thousand dollars in prime minister’s dams fund as a gesture of happiness. The chief minister also sought the report in one hour about the solution of problem of a woman visitor belonging to Balochistan province.

Various citizens expressed their sentiments and said that visit of chief minister to government offices was a self-evident proof of government’s commitment to bring about real change in the lives of the people. They appealed that chief minister should bound the officers to remain available in their offices so that public problems could be timely redressed. The chief minister assured them that government was utilizing all-out energy and resources for early solution of citizens’ problems adding that people will soon perceive change around them. The chief minister also visited the offices of commissioner and CPO Rawalpindi. The CPO was absent from his seat. Sardar Usman Buzdar also met with the divisional administration, police officers and Ulema belongingA to different schools of thought who came to attend the peace committee meeting with regard to holy month of Moharram at commissioner’s office.

The chief minister directed the administration and police officers to remove unnecessary barriers from their offices to ensure access of people to them. He said that officers should take necessary steps for the solution of problems of the people after consultation with public representatives so that common man could benefit from welfare-oriented steps of the government.

The chief minister said that instructions have been issued to adopt open door policy in the offices. He said that PTI government was the people’s government and it will perform in a public style. “I know the difficulties faced by the people and the officers and staff failing to make it to their offices in time will face disciplinary action”, he warned.

The chief minister also checked the attendance of officers and officials during surprise inspection of offices of commissioner, DC and CPO Rawalpindi. He expressed his displeasure over absence of staff and directed that their explanation should be called. He listened to the problems of the visitors and issued on the spot instructions to solve them.

Also, keeping in view the possibility of smog in the coming months, Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed line departments to take necessary steps. “The environment department and other agencies should complete their arrangements and necessary steps should be adopted which could minimize the possibility of smog”, he directed. In an official statement issued on Monday, the chief minister said that agriculture department should strictly implement the ban on burning of the crops’ residue. Similarly, ban on burning tyres should also be implemented strictly, he added. He further directed that health department should adopt effective measures to deal with the sickness due to smog and public awareness should also be created about the adoption of protective measures. He said that environment department should initiate legal action against the industries responsible for spreading environmental pollution. The smoke emitting from the brick-kilns also pollute the environment and therefore, suitable measures should be taken in this regard, concluded the chief minister.

Also, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar listened to the problems of elderly woman from Balochistan attentively during his visit to commissioner’s office Rawalpindi and directed for immediate action for retrieval of her property. She said that her property was in possession of influential persons and she has been visiting government offices for a long time but to no avail. Usman Buzdar directed to provide her justice.

The chief minister inspected court rooms along with inspection of offices of administration and police officers and gave a stern warning that all officers and staff should remain present in their offices to solve problems of the people. He phoned different officers to check their location. Later, the chief minister met with administrative and police officers at Commissioner’s office Rawalpindi and said that citizens should not have to wait unnecessarily. He also attended a meeting held in connection with the holy month of Moharram.