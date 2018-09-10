Share:

Islamabad-Citizens on Monday demanded the concerned quarters to immediately start construction work on the Federal Government Poly Clinic (FGPC) extension project to facilitate patients.

According to them, there should be no further delay in the extension work as the hospital is catering to the needs of a large number of people and the present building does not have the capacity to fulfil the requirements of all. They said that with the completion of expansion plan, more facilities will be available for patients and the hospital will offer modern healthcare equipment. A citizen Aftab Ahmad said that since Polyclinic is situated in the center of the city, the authorities concerned should take immediate steps for its up-gradation to serve the patients.