Daraz hosts annual Seller Summits

KARACHI (PR): Daraz hosted its annual Seller Summits in Karachi and Lahore, making several announcements of transformational importance. CEO, Bjarke Mikkelsen, addressing the sellers, announced the new strategy of empowering the marketplace sellers to create their own success by giving them access to new and highly advanced systems. The new systems have been co-developed with Alibaba, the Chinese ecommerce giant that acquired Daraz in May 2018. Daraz made a big announcement to sellers that it is bringing the 11.11, world’s biggest sale event, to Pakistan.

“Sellers are the heart of Daraz’s e-commerce ecosystem. Making it easy for small-and-medium sized businesses to do business anywhere is our primary mission,” said Mikkelsen.

“We believe that the best person to sell a product or a service is the seller himself - not Daraz. That's why we want to give the sellers all the tools to do this independently. Our job is to build the tools and the control systems to ensure that the customer is always 100% protected in every single transaction." he added.

Haier’s new washing machines introduced

LAHORE (PR): Haier, the global leader in home appliances, is on a constant drive to introduce innovative technologies that can provide an affordable and convenient lifestyle to their consumers. In Pakistan, Haier is the number one home appliances brand and is well known by the customers for their reliable washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners and deep freezers.

Hhaier recently introduced a new washing machine series in the market that not only offers top-notch utility and convenience but also an amazing 10-years warranty.

Haier’s Storm Wash Series (Model 1678) and Dual Hand Wash Series (Model 1789) are among the recently introduced series in the market. Both washing machines are elegant to look at and have PCM (Pre Coated Metal) bodies that ensure long lasting protection against different weather conditions and keeps the machines rust free for a relatively longer time.

The Octara Debates held

KARACHI (PR): Octara, Pakistan’s leading training solutions provider, in collaboration with Expothon, a Canadian think-tank on innovative excellence, conducted a marathon debate session under their ‘Qudarability’ initiative aimed at developing solutions to boost the country’s mid-size business economy.

The event titled, ‘The Octara Debates,’ is exclusively designed for Pakistan’s business owners, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs to delve into issues pertinent to the mobilization of mid-size businesses, impact of free technologies on businesses, image building and value generation, techno calamity and global-age skills, innovative excellence, and entrepreneurialism in Pakistan, among others. A total of 30 VIP panelists engaged in thought-provoking debates as part of the program.

The program was live telecast online to 50,000 midsized businesses and other trade bodies in Pakistan.

LG builds on successful G7 series platform

LAHORE (PR): At IFA 2018, LG Electronics (LG) will be introducing two exciting additions to the G7 series of smartphones with the LG G7 One and LG G7 Fit. Building on the foundation of the advanced LG G7 ThinQ, both of the new phones offer a balance of premium features and exceptional prices for discerning customers.

Both the LG G7 One and the LG G7 Fit are designed to allow a broader range of consumers enjoy LG smartphones with proven and flagship-level features.

said Ha Jeung-uk, senior vice president and business unit leader for LG’s Mobile Communications Company. “As the smartphone ecosystem matures, it’s not enough to just offer premium and mid-range phones, there is a growing demand for models in between.”

Visitors to IFA 2018 from August 31 to September 5 can visit LG’s booth in Hall 18 of Messe Berlin to experience and get more information on the LG G7 One and LG G7 Fit. Pricing and other purchase details will be announced locally at the time of availability.