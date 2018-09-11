Share:

LAHORE - A man stabbed his wife and then attempted suicide at a house in Harbanpspura, police said on Monday. The couple was shifted to a hospital where the condition of the woman was said to be serious. According to police, Aftab repeatedly stabbed his wife Nighat Bibi as they clashed over some dispute. The man later attempted suicide by stabbing himself. The locals rushed to the house to rescue the lady as she made hue and cry. In the meantime, the man stabbed himself and tried to attempt suicide.

However, local residents intervened and called the police. The couple was shifted to hospital on ambulances. The police were investigating the incident.