SIALKOT - PML-N stalwart Ch Ahsan Iqbal said that that collection of donations for the proposed dams was not a permanent solution to national crises.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan considered that the solution to the country's all the problems was only in funds collection as the former had spent almost whole of his life in charity collection.

Ahsan Iqbal said that it was the time for the PTI government to do some practical steps for establishing dams in the country to save it from water drought instead of begging by carrying the begging bowl in hands.

He said that the PTI government had increased the tariff of gas to 46 percent, electricity price by Rs2 per unit, Rs600 to 800 per bag price of fertilisers and 14 to 16 hours daily load shedding in new Pakistan. He added those were the gifts for the public by the PTI government.

He said that the PTI government had no experience to govern and it was wasting the time of the nation. He said that the PTI government had taken 20 U-turns in 20 days of its government. He was addressing a meeting of the party workers held at the political Dera of MPA Khawaja Waseem Butt near Narowal.

Only canal bridge in a shambles

The ancient bridge over the Upper Chenab Canal (UCC) at Bambaanwala-Daska is posing serious threats to the commuters' lives as the decades old bridge is in crumbling condition.

The bridge connecting Daska, Wazirabad and Nandipur It has not yet been repaired by the irrigation department since its establishment several decades ago. The canal bridge connects hundreds of villages in Daska tehsil and there is no any other way to connect the areas.

The bridge had been declared dangerous several years ago but it still remains under usage for all kinds of traffic. Especially, it shambles when heavy vehicles pass through it.

The bridge is in dire need of its reconstruction or repairing for its future needs. In the bridge, there are several holes which further weaken it.

When contacted, the officials of irrigation department said that they had already brought the miserable condition into the senior high-ups besides sending proposals to them. Local people belonging to the dozens of surrounding villages of Daska tehsil expressed grave concern over the critical situation. They urged the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to look into the matter in the larger public interest.