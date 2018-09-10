Share:

LONDON-Eminem has set a new record with his ninth consecutive chart-topping album in the UK.

The 45-year-old rapper surprised everyone when he dropped his latest record ‘Kamikaze’ out of nowhere this month, and he has broken a 36 year UK Official Chart record which he previously held with ‘Mamma Mia’ hitmakers Abba.

He joked: ‘’Does this mean I can call myself Sir Eminem?’’

In the US it means he is now tied with Garth Brooks and Rolling Stones in fifth on the all-time chart toppers rankings, behind only Elvis Presley (10), Barbara Streisand and Bruce Springsteen (11 each), Jay-Z (14) and The Beatles (19).

Each of his nine Number One albums all debuted in the top spot, and he’s now the fourth act of the year - including BTS, Logic and Migos - to have two Number One albums in less than 12 months’ time, as this latest success follows 2017’s ‘Revival’.

The hip hop star - whose real name is Marshall Mathers III - isn’t resting on his laurels though, as it was revealed he is already back in the studio working on more fresh material.

Shady Records-signed producer Mr Porter told Skoglund16 TV: ‘’Right now, he in there working. We doing something else right now, but trust me, we’ll get to it.

‘’I’ll tell you this: I wouldn’t wanna be [Machine Gun Kelly]. It’s great that you took that opportunity and did that, hey, kudos to you, good for you.

‘’The one thing that I’m worried about…You remember when Thanos threw that whole planet at Iron Man? [It will be like that].’’

Eminem decided to get back in the studio after Machine Gun Kelly, 28, released his diss track ‘Rap Devil’ in response to his newly-released song ‘Not Alike’.