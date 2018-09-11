Share:

Karachi - The police on Monday claimed to have arrested four relatives of a woman who was allegedly killed for ‘honour’.

Safdana was ‘killed for honour’ allegedly by her in-laws when they found her allegedly speaking to a man. She was buried in a graveyard at Gulshan-e-Maymar on August 28 but later it was revealed that her death was not natural but she was murdered. The police decided to dig up the body of the woman and to conduct her postmortem to ascertain the actual cause of the death. The police said that arrested suspects would be produced before the court for remand for interrogation and to locate the whereabouts of other accused persons.

Meanwhile, a man belonging to Mansehra district was shot dead apparently in an act of targeted killing in SITE area of Karachi. The incident took place in Metrovill area within the limits of SITE A Section police station where unidentified armed men riding a motorcycle targeted and killed the victim. The armed assailants, however, later managed to escape from the scene. The dead body was taken to Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital, Karachi for medico-legal formalities. He was later identified as 40-year-old Nisar Khan.

The Police officials said that deceased belonging to Mansehra district, was associated with the construction business in Karachi but he had left the work in Karachi and returned to his hometown.

Police officials further said that deceased, however, returned to Karachi five days ago and started working in a private company in SITE area. Police officials said that the incident took place when he was returning to home from work where at least two armed men riding a motorcycle came close to him and escaped after shooting him multiple times.

There were some unconfirmed reports that the victim killed in the name of honour, however, district West SSP Dr Rizwan Khan said that deceased was apparently shot and killed over personal enmity while a case has been registered against unidentified persons and the further investigation was underway.