Islamabad-Islamabad Police have arrested 11 outlaws including three dacoits and recovered wine, hashish and weapons recovered from them, a police spokesman said. He said that a team headed by SP (Investigation) Gulfam Nasir Warraich succeeded to bust a gang of three dacoits. They have been identified Nursrat Bilal, Qasim Tahir and Naseem Kazmi while police recovered three 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Meanwhile, ASI Imran from Kohsar police arrested Rizwan and recovered four bottles of wine rom him. Sub-Inspector Saif-Ullah and ASI Khurram Aslam arrested two bootleggers identified as Khalid Raza and Chand Masih and recovered 55 bottles of wine from them.

ASI Irshad Ahmed from Bani Gala police arrested Raja Naveed and recovered 12 bottles of wine from him. Inspector Gulzar Ahmed from Ramna police arrested a drug dealer identified as Aqeel and recovered 1060 gram hashish from him. Sub-Inspector Muhammad Sultan from Sabzi Mandi police arrested Hasnain and recovered 210 gram hashish from him.

Sub-Inspector Ghulam Muhammad Shah arrested Oman and recovered 510 gram hashish from him. ASI Naseer Ahmed nabbed Aman Masih and recovered 46 bottles of wine from him. ASI Noman Ali from Nilor police arrested Ghulam Abbas and recovered a 30 bore pistol from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.