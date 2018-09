Share:

SARGODHA - The Citrus Research Institute Sargodha (CRIS) experts have urged growers to cultivate seedless kinnows to compete in the international markets. The country's export can only be increased after planting seedless kinnow plants as per demand of the world, CRIS Director Nawaz Maiken said while talking to APP on Monday. He said the CRIS was arranging seminars and consultative programmes for improvement of kinnow

orchards.