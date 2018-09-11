Share:

Committee starts probe into doctor’s death

Pursuant to the Supreme Court order, a high-level committee on Monday has initiated an investigation into the death of a lady doctor, who breathed her last during caesarean. As per details, a five-member committee, comprising senior health experts, has been constituted with three recommendations from the provincial government, and two of the PHC. Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had ordered an investigation into the unfortunate death of Dr Sana Mujahid at a private hospital of the city. It is pertinent to mention here that the CJP had commended the PHC for its work, especially of Chief Operating Officer PHC Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan. “The Commission is doing a good job,” he said. –Staff Reporter

Hamza warns against scrapping local govt system

PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has said it is better to become leader of the Opposition than prime minister of Pakistan through fake mandate. Lambasting the PTI government and Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PML-N local government representatives’ convention here yesterday, Hamza said today ‘prime minister of the fake mandate’ is begging donations for building Basha Dam for which the PML-N government had acquired 480,000 acre land. “Imran Khan will remain busy in getting donations and Nawaz Sharif will come to the power to build the dam,” he said. He said the Chinese president had invested $42billion in Pakistan as gift to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He said that PML-N’s mandate was stolen in the last election and this act would go into national history as black act. He flayed the government’s lackluster welcome to the Chinese foreign minister. He warned against any bid to scrap the current local government system. –Staff Reporter

24/7 health services in Muharram ordered

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department has directed hospitals across the province to ensure round the clock health services during the holy month of Muharram. In a letter addressed to all vice chancellors of health universities, principals of medical colleges and medical superintendents of hospitals, SH&ME Secretary Saqib Zafar directed the officials to prepare special duty rosters for emergency, operation theatres and pharmacies. “Ensure availability of doctors, nurses, paramedical and support staff round the clock,” the letter reads. The secretary directed availability of sufficient number of beds to meet any eventuality and blood of various groups during Muharram, especially on 9th and 10th of Muharram.–Staff Reporter

UK cops visit Punjab Safe City Authority

A delegation of police officers from UK College of Policing visited the Punjab Police Integrated Command Control and Communication Center here on Monday. MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority Malik Ali Amir and Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan briefed the delegation about various arms and functions of the project. UK’s police officers including Ben Crane, Carl Sturman, Mark Imrie, and Steve Henderson were part of the four-member delegation. On this occasion, Managing Director PSCA Ali Amir Malik said that the authority is sharing its experiences with all national security organizations across Pakistan and the project is now recognized globally. –Staff Reporter

UMT founder dies in road accident

Dr Hasan Sohaib Murad, founder chairman of the University of Management and Technology (UMT), died in a road accident on Monday. His vehicle met with an accident when he was returning to Lahore from Khunjrab border. He had gone there to attend a seminar. His son was also injured in the accident. Dr Hasan was son of late Jamat-e-Islami deputy chief Khurram Murad. Since family of Dr Hasan Murad is based in the United States, his funeral prayers will be announced later. JI Ameer Sirajul Haq, Liaqat Baloch and others have expressed sorrow over the sad demise of the educationist. They also lauded his services in the field of education. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also expressed sorrow over the death of veteran educationist Dr Hasan. –Staff Reporter