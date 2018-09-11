Share:

ISLAMABAD - Lahore Blues finished day two against Islamabad at 108-5 in the Inter-Region U-19 Three-Day Tournament 2018-19 round three match here at National Ground on Monday.

Earlier, Islamabad resumed their first innings at overnight score of 29-1 and were all out for 126 runs, thus conceded 76 runs first innings lead. M Hassan Nawaz made 48. Hamza Tariq grabbed 4-37 and M Bilal Khan 4-47.

At Mirpur Stadium, AJK were in trouble against Karachi Whites, as they finished day two at 163-7 in their second innings. Earlier, AJK were bowled out for 115 in their first innings, thus conceded 180 runs first innings lead.

At Marghazar Ground, Lahore Region Whites were in firm control against Larkana, who lost five second innings’ wickets with 131 runs on board. At Bohran Wali Ground, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi beat Faisalabad Region by 4 wickets. Rawalpindi achieved 85-run target losing 6 wickets in 25.1 overs.

At Gohati Ground, Swabi, Peshawar Region were in firm control against Hyderbabad, who lost 2-34 in their second innings.

At NBP Stadium, Karachi, Karachi Blues need miracle to avoid defeat against Dera Murad Jamali, as they finished day two at 51-2. At UBL Sports Complex Ground, Karachi, Quetta hammered Multan Region by an innings and 154 runs. Multan, after follow on, were all out for 174 in their second innings.

At TMC Ground, Karachi, Abbottabad were in control against Fata, who finished day two at 198-5 in their second innings. At Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur and Sialkot match was evenly poised. Bahawalpur finished day two at 77-1 in their second outing.