Islamabad-Lane violations on Islamabad expressway have become a growing threat to road users while the persistent traffic jams after end of this main artery is another problem for hapless motorists especially during peak hours. On the five-lane expressway, land dividers have been placed to mark the two left lanes for public service vehicles and heavy vehicles while the other three lanes are for car drivers. The purpose of this lane division is to avoid accidents and ensure smooth flow of traffic but this lane marking is exploited by drivers of public service vehicles and motorcyclists.

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has virtually turned a blind eye to this mounting threat, citizens and commuters say. The passenger-hungry van drivers also crisis-cross between the lanes to earn more profit while truck drivers also violate and jump from one lane to another lane. This practice is posing a serious threat to the life of road users on this signal-free road which ends near Gulberg Housing Society. The situation becomes more troublesome during the rush hours when people and students go to their work places and schools. The road users have urged the authorities to come up with a mechanism to stop the lane violation on Expressway. They said that additional deployment of traffic policemen and patrolling on this stretch can bring curb this issue.

They also demanded to review the diversion point (U-turn) near Soan garden society and to shift it at the place where residents of PWD, Police Foundation, Doctors town, Media town, Pakistan town and Bahria town may have direct or easy entry into their societies.

They said that a mechanism at this road (Gulberg to Rawat) should be ensured to remove broken-down heavy vehicles which often aggravate the dismal situation. When contacted, a traffic police official said that they were focusing on enforcement of rules and patrolling would be ensured on highway to check traffic violations and to avoid traffic jams.