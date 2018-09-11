Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has regretted the lesser share to the province by the previous government in the CPEC related projects.

He directed to accelerate work on projects in Reshakai economic zone ,adding, that Chitral-Shandur Road, Reshakai special economic zone and greater Peshawar Mass Transit Circular Railway project would be made part of the CPEC.

He was presiding over a meeting on CPEC related projects at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar.

Provincial Minister for C&W Akbar Ayub, Secretaries P&D, Transport, Energy and Power Commission Peshawar, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and others attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister was briefed about the CPEC related projects, the pace of work on these projects, the issues and the status of these projects.

The meeting was told that this province was deprived of its genuine rights in the CPEC.

The most suitable projects that should have been included in the CPEC were left out. Mehmood Khan directed the quarters concerned to redesign marketable and attractive projects to be showcased before the Chinese government and its investors.

His government would work on rapid industrialization, he said.

“We would attract the investors to set up their industries,” that he added would create jobs and widen the fiscal space of the province leading to the overall development of the people and the province.

The Chief Minister said that Reshakai special economic zone has particular importance and gave guidelines for the inclusion of different projects in the CPEC. The relevant departments should undertake a comprehensive feasibility in this regard. The meeting was also briefed about the Havelian-Thakot Expressway, Suki Kanari Hydel Power Project and Hakla to DI Khan Motorway.

Mehmood Khan directed to make prioritisation of projects which can give back dividend.

Taking loans for projects would overburden the provincial exchequer, he warned. He assured to get the backing of the Federal government in getting the share of the province in CPEC related projects.

The Chief Minister also directed to remove irritants in different projects.