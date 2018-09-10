Share:

LONDON:- Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan reunited on stage on Sunday. The ‘Wow’ hitmaker was midway through her set at Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park when she began singing their 1988 duet ‘Especially For You’ with a choir, but after the second chorus, she delighted the London audience by saying she was in need of a ‘’dance partner’’ - prompting her former boyfriend to walk out on stage. Jason took Kylie in his arms and they swayed back and forth before he joined her on the mic for the song’s finale. Kylie laughed afterwards: ‘’He didn’t know that was going to happen.’’