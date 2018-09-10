Share:

Rawalpindi-At least two men were killed while one other injured in separate incidents in the district on Monday.

Police registered cases against the killers and began investigation.

In the first incident, a 54-year-old man was clubbed to death by his son over domestic dispute in Susral Village, within limits of Police Station (PS) Jatli.

The deceased was identified as Riaz alias Raju, whose dead body was moved to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Gujar Khan for post-mortem.

The killer son identified as Bilal Riaz managed to escape the scene. Station House Officer (SHO) PS Tanvir Ashraf told media that Riaz often used to scold his son Bilal over domestic issues. On Sunday night, after an exchange of harsh words between the two, Bilal attacked his father with a club father killing him the spot. “Bilal hit the club into head of his father around five times that led to his instant death,” SHO added. He said the killer fled. The investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) visited the crime scene and collected evidences. A murder case has been registered against the killer on complaint of his mother. Police teams are carrying raids to arrest the killer, he said.

In the second incident, a gang of three unknown assailants gunned down a man Qazi Masood alias Haji Sudha in a late night attack at Tahli Mohri Chowk, the area of PS Civil Line.

The attackers managed to escape after committing the crime. A heavy contingent of police rushed to the site and recorded statements of eyewitnesses and the family members. According to SHO PS Civil Line Sana Ullah, the man was murdered on a monetary issue. The victim’s family registered a murder case with police by nominating a man involved in killing of Qazi Masood. He said dead body was moved to DHQ for autopsy. Several police teams have been formed to arrest the killers, he said.

In the third incident, a local leader of PML-N launched an armed attack on a worker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) injuring him critically. The incident took place at Balawara, the jurisdiction of PS Kotli Sattian. According to sources, PTI worker namely Mehmood Satti went to Balawara market for shopping when PML-N leader-cum-Lumberdar Khalid Satti appeared and fired shots at him. As a result, Mehmood Satti sustained bullet injuries on the leg and was rushed to a nearby hospital. The attacker ran way after committing the crime, source said. Sources added Khalid Satti was the Chairman Peace Committee and use to travel in an official car with revolving light in the area to terrorise the locals.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Circle Dr Ali Raza, however, when contacted, confirmed the incident.