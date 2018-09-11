Share:

FAISALABAD/KASUR - A man shot dead his two sisters over a property dispute here in Jaranwala while another man gunned down his sister-in-law over a children fight here on Monday.

According to police and rescue sources, the accused identified as Atif, was not ready to give his sisters their due share in the property inherited from their parents. The sisters, however, were adamant that he must transfer their share in property in their name.

During exchange of harsh words, Atif got infuriated and opened fire on his - sisters identified as Nazia and Shazia.

As a result, both the women died on the spot while the accused fled the scene. The police shifted the dead body to THQ hospital for autopsy and medico-legal formalities. The police have registered a case against the accused and launched further investigation.

Separately in Hujra Shah Mukeem of Okara, a man killed his sister-in-law (brother's wife) following a children scuffle.

According to police, the incident occurred in village Mathala in the suburbs of Hujra Shah Mukeem. There was scuffle between the children two brothers - Abbas and his younger Allah Ditta. Elders of both families also jumped into the scuffle due to which the situation heated up. Following severe altercations between Fauzia Bibi, spouse of Abbas and Allah Ditta, the latter shot dead his sister-in-law and fled the scene.

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the dead body to hospital for autopsy and medico-legal formalities.

2 shot at, injured

Two persons were shot at and injured by armed men for offering resistance to their robbery bids in separate incidents here the other day.

According to police, one Akram was on his way on a motorbike. Near a petrol pump in Kot Radha Kishan, two dacoits attempted to intercept him. But he did not stop and accelerated the speed of his motorbike. The dacoits opened fire at him, and leaving him with critical injuries.

In Mandi Usmanwala, Akram was asleep at his house when some dacoits entered his house. They shot at and injured him for resistance. Local police registered cases.

