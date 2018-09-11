Share:

LAHORE - A 35-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Nadirabad on Monday evening, police said.

The deceased was identified as Tariq. His body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. Police sources said that the victim was on his way home when two gunmen stopped him on a road.

The gunmen shot Tariq in the head after a brief altercation. As a result, he died on the spot. The killers fled on their motorcycle. The police were investigating the killing.