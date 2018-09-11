Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK President Sardar Masood Khan said that the sacrifice and steadfastness of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) are unprecedented in the human history while his message is a guiding principle for the whole of humanity.

The president said this while addressing Annual Hussainia Conference organised by the Markazi Imam Hussain Council at Jammu and Kashmir House. He said that Hazrat Imam Hussain's (RA) martyrdom is linked with strong faith, upholding truth, and efforts at establishing a system based on justice for the welfare and well-being of the humanity and upholding of Islamic values. He said that Imam Hussain (RA) fought evil, injustice and intolerance, and today we must renew the 'spirit of Hussainiat' which is a beacon for followers of truth.

He said, "The Muslim world faces numerous challenges like terrorism and civil wars. We should forge unity among our ranks and forgoing our differences and working towards strengthening Muslims all over the world in order to face our adversaries. Today, he said, we must reiterate our pledge that not only we will inculcate the true teachings of Islam in our lives but will also fight those forces. We must fight elements flaming sectarian and religious differences."

The event was also attended by Mr Noor Ul Haq Qadri, Federal Minister Religious Affairs; Syed Faiz Ul Hassan Shah, Member National Assembly; Syed Ghazanfar Mehdi, Chairman Markazi Imam Hussain (R.A) Council; and religious scholars and numerous notables.