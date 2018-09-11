Share:

ISLAMABAD - Mazhar Iqbal and Khawar Nawaz Raja returned unopposed president and general secretary, respectively, of Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (Dastoor Group) as no other candidates turned up against them in the elections.

Chairman elections committee Mougees Ashraf Baig said that candidates on rest of the slots also returned unopposed in the elections following scrutiny of the nomination papers.

The elections committee comprising Chairman Moughes Ashraf Baig and members Rana Ghulam Qadir and Nasir Mir met here on Monday and after scrutiny of the papers announced the results.

According to the result, Mazhar Iqbal was unopposed elected President of RIUJ (Dastoor Group), Khawar Nawaz Raja, general secretary, Zahid Mashwani, Amir Lodhi and Hafiz Khan joint secretaries, Faisal Javid Khan finance secretary, Yousaf Khan coordination secretary, Nisar Chaudhry information secretary while Latif Adil, Azam Khan, Naeemullah Khan, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Shumaila Noreen, Zahir Ahmad, Sufed-ur-Rehman, Tahir Khan, Raja Fareed, Arif Chaudhry and Zamir Asadi were elected members of the executive body.