LAHORE-Lollywood star Meera has always managed to stay in the news for the wrong and right reasons. This time, she has applauded Mahira Khan for her humanitarian effort.

Earlier this Week, Mahira Khan spent a day at the Afghan refugee camp, as part of UNHCR’s initiative that guards the rights of refugees residing in Karachi.

Angelina Jolie, Priyanka Chopra, Katy Perry and Gigi Hadid, among others, are some artistes associated with various United Nations (UN) projects. Now Mahira Khan has joined that list.

Meera, who has previously been critical of the Verna star on a several occasions, took to Twitter and stated, “One of the women I admire - Angelina Jolie - said that when someone has a lot of fame, they also have a responsibility to give back to society. Otherwise, the popularity is of no use.” The star continued, “I applaud Mahira Khan and Aamina Sheikh for their initiatives and working with Afghan refugees. Especially children and more so, with girls.”

This is the first time Meera has spoken in favour of Mahira. While she has earlier expressed that she does not hate the Humsafar actor, Meera also stated, “There are better actors so please stop promoting Mahira. It is unfair to other stars in the film industry.”