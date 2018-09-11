Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs, Social Welfare & Prisons Hari Ram Kishori Lal on Monday visited civil hospital Karachi’s burns ward and enquired about the health of two children 9 years old Ajay and 10 years Sanjay who were injured in fire incident in Tando Ghulam Ali. Secretary Minorities Affairs Department Tameezuddin Khero also accompanied him.

The provincial minister directed burns ward administration to pay full attention to the treatment of injured children and added that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

On the occasion, Dr Atia Ahmed told minister that on September 3, 11 persons who were injured in fire incident in Tando Ghulam Ali approached for treatment including 10 children and one 70 years old woman. Doctor added that 6 children and one woman succumbed to injuries while two children were under treatment. She further informed that 9 year Ajay was in critical condition, whose 46 percent body burnt in the incident.

The minister also met with Umar who lost his both arms due to electric wires in Ahsanabad and enquired about his treatment. Later, talking to media Hari Ram Kishori Lal said that Sindh government will make every possible effort to provide financial assistance to fire victims of Tando Ghulam Ali.

He said that Chief Minister Sindh would be requested to announce special package for victim’s families.

He said that minority community carnival was heading to celebrated religious festival of Thadri and suddenly unfortunate incident of fire occurred. Responding to a query, Provincial Minister said that Sindh government was paying special attention on the improvement of health care facilities in Sindh and added that burns wards would soon be revived throughout province so that victims of unfortunate incident could be provided medical aid in time.