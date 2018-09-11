Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - The people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir are all set to observe 70th death anniversary of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah today.

Elaborated programmes have been planned by various social, political, governmental and non-governmental organisations and forums in various parts of AJK to pay rich tributes to the father of the nation.

"In Mirpur, major ceremony to pay glorious tributes to father of the nation will be held under the auspices of the Markazi Anjuman e Tajraan (Ittehad group) with the coordination of various social and political organisation to pay rich tributes to father of the nation for his life-time services for the accomplishment of the dream of the emergence of separate homeland of the Muslims of the sub-continent - Pakistan," its President Ch Ahmed said.

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for the integrity, solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan and AJK, freedom of all occupied Muslim homelands including occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian yoke.

Similar special ceremonies to observe the death anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam will be held at the State's capital city of Muzaffarabad besides in all district and tehsil headquarters of Azad Jammu & Kashmir under the auspices of various social, political and intellectual organizations. The people will observe the anniversary with due solemnity and reverence through recalling the heroic struggle of the Muslims of the subcontinent for the emergence of their separate homeland under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-i-Azam.

In the ceremonies speakers will pay glorious tributes to the founder of Pakistan besides highlighting his hectic life, ideas and achievements - which led to the establishment of the separate homeland for the Muslims of South East Asia.