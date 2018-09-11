Share:

Teli Group claims it will win KCCI polls

KARACHI (APP): Siraj Kassam Teli-led Businessmen Group in Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), at a press conference, on Monday unveiled its manifesto and highlighted the achievements made during last twenty years period of BMG as the ruling group in the chamber. Briefing the media at a hotel, BMG Chairman and former president KCCI Siraj Kassam Teli and other business leaders from Karachi Chamber, and from Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry claimed to make a clean sweep in the annual elections, scheduled on September 15. The BMG Group, led by Siraj Qassam Teli, has been wining the elections and ruling Karachi Chamber for consecutive last twenty years. For last eleven years, the group won all the seats unopposed as no one dared to challenge and contest. However, for the coming elections new group has emerged named BMG Patriot under the patronization of Aqeel Karim Dadhy, Abdul Rahim Janoo and Maqsood Ismail. Their presidential candidate is Muhammad Afzal Chamdia and his contestant is M. Junaid Makda.

The leadership of both the contesting groups claimed to make the best use of KCCI resources and personal influence for the promotion of trade and industry aimed at economic prosperity and development in the country.

Efforts on to promote tourism facilities

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) can work with airlines as a stakeholder to work on a Helipad for not only to attract but also increase number of tourists. "In fact our basic objective is to promote tourism at national and international level and for this purpose PTDC could work as stakeholder with airlines," an official of PTDC told APP here on Monday. The official said this initiative would attract more and more tourists in Pakistan because it owns one of the best places blessed with real natural beauty. Regarding upgradation of tourists’ facilities, the official said number of rooms in existing PTDC motels is being increased and in this regard manufacturers of prefabricated structures have been approached. Soon new rooms will be added to Naran, Ayubia, and other prominent motels, he added. PTDC Motels in northern parts and Murree are earning well because of domestic tourism. The official said to improve tourism all relevant organizations should have to join hands for making this industry a major earner for Pakistan.

In year 2016-17, tourism business had witnessed 40 per cent increase while current season has also attracted more tourists.

CPEC national priority for government

ISLAMABAD (APP): Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Investment, Abdul Razaq Dawood Monday said that during recent visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Pakistan had reassured that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was national priority for the government. He made these remarks while contradicting a news article published in Financial Times on September 09 saying that it was based on statements taken out of context. Pakistan rejects the article especially its title "Pakistan rethinks its role in China's Belt and Road plan", the Advisor said in a statement issued by the ministry of commerce. “The statements attributed to me have been taken out of context and distorted. Pakistan-China relations are impregnable and the government's commitment to CPEC is unwavering,” he remarked. He clarified that during the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister, the two sides reiterated the "all-weather strategic cooperative partnership" between Pakistan and China and also reaffirmed their commitment to CPEC.

The Advisor said the Chinese side also highlighted the significance of CPEC for both sides. "There is complete unanimity between the two sides on the future direction of CPEC," he said.

TDAP holds meeting in Sialkot

SIALKOT (PR): Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Regional Division North (Sialkot) organised a pre-departure meeting session of TDAP-SCCI joint trade delegation to South Korea held recently at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industries. In the session, the officers of TDAP, chairman Exhibition and Delegation Committee, SCCI and representatives of the selected firms participated. TDAP officer shared the final business meeting schedule and the visit program with the participants. This delegation was initiated on the request of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industries keeping in view the great potential of South Korean market for the Sialkot based trade sectors. The delegation comprises of nine leading firms of surgical and beauty instruments, sports products and martial art gear. While briefing the meeting, Ali Tamkin Butt, deputy director TDAP, informed that the percentage share of Pakistan’s exports of sports goods and surgical instruments in the South Korean market stands at 1.7% and 0.2% which are quite low.

This is the first delegation in last seven years organised by TDAP-SCCI for the South Korean market and expected to play a significant role in introducing the Sialkot based sectors to the South Korean markets. During the five days visit, 11th September to 15th September, the delegates would meet several leading Korean sports and surgical firms.