ISLAMABAD - Advisor to Prime Minister on Establishment Muhammad Shehzad Arbab chaired a meeting of the PM’s reform team constituted to track progress and provide technical assistance on the PM’s 100 days reform agenda at the Prime Minister’s Office, Islamabad which was also attended by Asif Sheikh, Secretary Overseas Pakistanis.

The advisor to the PM urged the need to establish a special institutional mechanism to facilitate return of highly-qualified overseas Pakistani professionals and investors to Pakistan.

“There is an urgent need to reverse the phenomenon of ‘brain drain’ and replace the same with ‘brain gain’, Arbab said. He also highlighted that the current leadership wanted to be benefited with the skills, expertise and professionalism of Pakistani Diaspora. “There is also a strong political will to support them so that they may return to Pakistan and contribute toward the future development of Pakistan”, he said.

During the meeting, it was decided to launch a web portal for overseas Pakistanis which would capture knowledge, expertise and skills sets required at Pakistan to bring transformation in the country.

In this connection, Asif Sheikh pointed out that Overseas Pakistani Foundation would provide necessary linkages and facilitation to each overseas Pakistani professional intending to come back while keeping in view the ground situation in line with their future plans.