Share:



Palestinian paramedics help a man on the beach near the maritime border with Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip, after Israeli forces fired tear gas canisters during a demonstration calling for the lift of the Israeli blockade on the coastal Palestinian enclave



A Palestinian youth prepares to launch a fire bomb as others run from tear gas smoke fired by Israeli forces (background) on the beach near the maritime border with Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip, during a protest calling for the lift of the Israeli blockade on the coastal Palestinian enclave



Palestinians run from tear gas smoke fire by Israeli forces (background) on the beach near the maritime border with Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip, during a protest calling for the lift of the Israeli blockade on the coastal Palestinian enclave



Trails of smoke from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli forces are seen as Palestinians protest on the beach near the maritime border with Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip, calling for the lift of the Israeli blockade on the coastal Palestinian enclave