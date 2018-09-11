Share:

KASUR - Phoolnagar City police foiled a bid to smuggle a huge quantity of drugs into the city here the other day. Phoolnagar City Station House Officer Hafiz Atif Nazir, on a tip-off, checked a car, and recovered 5kg of Charas and 50 bottles of liquor. The car driver was identified as Intekhab, son of Bostan, and resident of Rawalpindi. He confessed to have been involved in smuggling drugs into Phoolnagar and adjoining areas. The police registered a case and launched investigation. Similarly, Phoolnagar City police in a joint operation with Phoolnagar Saddr police arrested two drug-peddlers. They were identified as Azizur Rehman and Sajid. The police recovered more than 2kg of hashish from them, and registered a case.