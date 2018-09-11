LAHORE - Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Monday that though the PTI government had support of the ‘invisible force’ yet the PML-N will defeat the ruling party in by-elections.

Talking to media at Data Darbar here yesterday, Abbasi said everyone knew how his defeat was managed in two constituencies in the last election.

Abbasi is contesting October 14 by-election as PML-N candidate from NA-124 Lahore which has been vacated by the party’s central leader Hamza Shehbaz after retaining Punjab Assembly membership.

Abbasi, showing strong optimism about the return of PML-N government, said the development projects would be resumed from the stage they were left before the elections. He said he was contesting by-polls on the wish of the party leadership.

The former prime minister said that the PML-N would win the by-election and vindicate the slogan of Vote Ko Izzat Do (Give respect to vote).

About construction of Bhasha Dam through fund-raising, he said, “Systems build dams and not donations.” He said practical steps were needed for construction of dams.

He also criticised the PTI politics and said the ruling party took U-turns in the past. He accused the former caretaker setup of not being impartial.

To a question, he said he respected the courts and would appear before them whenever summoned by the judiciary.