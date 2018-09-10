Share:

Islamabad-Police have busted a gang involved in illegal kidney transplant and arrested a gang member, informed sources on Monday. The detained gang member was identified as Salman, they said.

According to sources, a man named Javed Shah appeared before Police Station (PS) Khanna and lodged a complaint stating he was trapped by the gang for transplant of a kidney against Rs 2 million. He mentioned he met with the accused in a private hotel where he paid them Rs 1 million as an advance to purchase a kidney.