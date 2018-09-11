Share:

COLOMBO:- Criminal investigators were called in Monday to investigate an alleged $5.5 million fraud at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) involving money from a looming England tour , officials said. Detectives from the police Criminal Investigation Department went to the offices of the national governing body in Colombo to begin a probe, a police source said. The sources said the $5.5 million was for television rights for the upcoming England tour of Sri Lanka involving five ODI matches, a lone T20 and three Tests between October 10 and November 27. The board said it had lodged a complaint with the police over an attempt to siphon off money, but managed to prevent the fraud.