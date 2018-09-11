Share:

ATTOCK - The govt will utilise all the available resources to provide basic facilities and ensure quality education at school-level, said MPA Syed Yawar Hussain Bokhari.

He was addressing a prize distribution ceremony in Govt Boys High School Bolianwal. He said that the govt was planning to give benefits to those teachers performing their duties in school away from their home towns. Yawar Bokhari said that the previous govt recruited teachers on merit and the policy would continue in the future.

He said the govt was planning to develop human resource and for the purpose handsome amount will be allocated. He emphasised upon the teachers to ensure character building of the students. He said that all the problems of the teachers will be resolved on priority basis. He urged the students to work hard to become good human being to shoulder the responsibilities of their parents. Later, the MPA gave away prizes to the position holder and commendation certificates to teachers.