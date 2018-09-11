Share:

KARACHI - Accountability Courts in Karachi on Monday remanded a former Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) legislator Babul Bhayo in the judicial custody in a case pertaining to alleged illegal bank transactions, till September 22.

The Officials of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) produced the accused ex-PPP MPA Bahul Bhayo wherein the investigation official (IO) has submitted his progress report and submitted that the interrogation is yet to be completed; therefore the IO pleaded the court to grant further physical remand for further interrogation.

The defence counsel has opposed the NAB plea and argued that there was no further investigation is required as the prosecution failed to prove any charge against his client.

The court after hearing arguments from both sides refused the NAB plea and sent the accused in the judicial remand.

Before the accused was taken to the court, a hundreds of his supporters from his constituency were gathered at the premises of the Sindh secretariat’s barrack wherein the court is located.

A number of Bhayo workers forcibly entered into the court’s premises, however, the police personnel deputed for the court’s security, triad to push away the mob but mostly managed to enter.

The investigating officer had informed that an inquiry was authorised against Bhayo, a former MPA from Shikarpur on the basis of a suspicious transaction forwarded by the financial monitoring unit. According to the prosecution, on the basis of unusual transactions in the account of the suspect by different contractors of Shikarpur district, the suspect, in connivance with the contractors and representatives of the provincial works and services department, had deposited huge amount in the accounts of the accused, huge losses to the national exchequer.

The IO mentioned that Bhayo failed to provide any lawful justification of the amount deposited in his account. Mir Babul Bhayo was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from Karachi.