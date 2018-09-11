Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat Monday.

Promotion of technical education, training program of TEVTA and a plan to bring training programs under one umbrella were discussed during the meeting.

While addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal said that promotion of technical education is inevitable for the alleviation of poverty. Youth can be empowered by imparting them technical training. Trained human resource has a pivotal role to attain the destination of self-reliance and strengthening national economy, he added.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that Punjab government is paying special attention to promote technical education and on preparation train human resource. He said that testing system of institutes of technical education will also be improved. He said under the 100 days plan of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the process of revamping in the departments has been started and results will soon be appeared. He directed that work should be accelerated to bring the technical institutes under one umbrella and for this purpose rule of business will also be changed. He said billions of rupees are being spent on training programs therefore the audit of these programs should also be done. It is a criminal offence if the audit of these programs is not to be done. He said that the soft loan will be provided the graduates of TEVTA and other institutes and this program will soon be launched.

Secretary Industries, officers of Planning & Development and Zakat & Ushr departments also attended the meeting.