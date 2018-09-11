Share:

ISLAMABAD - Announcing to call all parties conference to tackle the growing influence of Qadiani lobby in Pakistan, Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that immaturity on the part of PTI government and its tilt toward an ‘international capitalist agenda’ enticed Qadiani lobby to come out of hibernation.

Flanked by MMA component parties leaders including Liaquat Baloch and Maulana Owais Noorani, MMA Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman criticised the PTI-led government and termed it incapable of handling serious issues mainly the foreign policy of the country due to which the country was slipping into deep crisis.The MMA Chief rejected the newly-constituted Economic Advisory Council and suspected that PTI government was playing in the hands of international establishment due to which Qadiani lobby in the country was encouraged to come out of hibernation and enhance their influence.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is also chief of his own faction of Jamiat-i-Ulema-i-Islam, also rejected the government decision to hand over the registration of religious seminaries to NACTA and made it clear that they would never compromise on the freedom of madaris and would not accept anything which would not have the approval of the religious scholars. Grilling the PTI government, the MMA Chief said that in the past one month or so in power the government was plunging into crisis one after the other just because of their own follies and their incompetence and immaturity was fully exposed.

He said that the directionless PTI government had first inducted a Qadiani Atif Mian in the Economic Advisory Council and then on public pressure shunted him out of it but it was a matter of concern that two more members of the council had also resigned on removing Atif from the body.

He charged that PTI government was trying to bring country’s economy under the influence of international economic agenda being run and controlled by Jewish lobby and that was the reason controversial people like Atif Mian were inducted in the Economic Advisory Council.

He made it loud and clear that they would fight for keeping the Islamic posture of the country intact and would not let it go under some Western design which according to him was in complete negation of the vision and direction Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah wanted to give to the country.

He questioned whether bringing the economic system of the country under the influence of western economic system in the hands of Jews is the vision of PTI to transform Pakistan into Riasat-i-Madina.

MMA chief further expressed his serious reservations over the government’s intention to renegotiate CPEC related projects with China and said that it would serious repercussions on time-tested Sino-Pak friendship.

JUI-F chief made it loud and clear that any attempt to revisit CPEC related projects would be resisted at all levels as China is time-tested friend of Pakistan and was investing billions of US dollars to give a boost to the national economy.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman was also critical on the government move of cancelling all the registration of religious seminaries and referring the matter to NACTA. He said that the registration of seminaries and finalisation of syllabus of these Madaris was made after threadbare deliberations and negotiations with the elected government and now they would not let anyone usurp the rights of Madaris.

He also expressed serious reservations over the PTI government’s leaning toward India and for the purpose they had put the Kashmir issue on the backburner. He made it clear that they would not let PTI government to show any weakness on Kashmir cause and would come out with a strong reaction to it.

He also grilled the government for having no control over surge in prices of essential commodities and utility services which has made the lives of already under economic crunch masses.