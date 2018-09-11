Share:

OKARA - The district police claimed to have busted three members of a gang of robbers involved in looting people on highways and roads at night on Saturday.

According to police, ringleader Abid alias Abdi, Arshad, Aslam of 10/1AL village, and their accomplices had been involved in looting people on roads and highways. The police traced their whereabouts and arrested three of them. The police also recovered four motorcycles, 21 mobile phones, two watches, cash worth Rs40,000, and arms including three pistols, and 15 bullets from their possession.

Two of the gang members including Abrar alias Abrari, resident of 25/2R village, and Ramzan, resident of 10/1AL village were still at large and the police were conducting raids for their arrest. The police sources told The Nation that a special team comprising Renala Khurd SHO Inspector Zakaullah Khan, ASI Nasir Jamal, ASI Nusra Khan, and Constable Khalid Hussain had been formed for the arrest of the accused, and they made hectic efforts for the arrested of the accused.