LAHORE - Five gunmen held up a car-rider on a busy road in Iqbal Town and snatched away a latest model car and cash and gold ornaments worth five million rupees, police sources claimed on Monday.

The daylight robbery took place on the main road in Nargis Block Iqbal Town on Monday afternoon. The police reached the spot when the dacoits had escaped. The dacoits collected cash and gold from the victim and took away his car

A police official said five gunmen riding on a car intercepted another car-rider Khalid on the main road. They held up the citizen at gunpoint and snatched away his latest model car. The victim told the police that the bandits also snatched away Rs 2.5 million and one kilogram gold ornaments from him. The police were investigating the latest road robbery with no arrest made yet.

Armed robberies are quite common in the provincial metropolis where police report more than 20 robbery incidents on a daily basis. The police department, in recent years, introduced special police units including Dolphins Force and Police Response Unit to counter riding street crime incident but the dacoits are still giving tough time to the police in the provincial capital.

Man dies after hitting pole on moving train

A 21-year-old man died after his head smashed into an electric pole on a moving train near Raiwind, rescue workers said.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Waqas, a resident of Faisalabad. Police said the victim was coming to Lahore from Karachi on the Business Train when he took his head out of the window near Raiwind station.

As a result, his head was crushed after hitting the pole. The man died on the spot. The police shifted to the body to the hospital.

Prisoner dies in jail

A 60-year-old prisoner died at the Kot Lakhpat Jail under mysterious circumstances on early Monday. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

The prisoner, identified as Rafique, was sent to jail in connection with a murder case registered with the Samanabad police a couple of months ago. The police were investigating his death.