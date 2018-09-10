Share:

NEWYORK-One of Pakistan’s leading fashion design houses, Sania Maskatiya, is all set to present its dedicated western wear line Sania Studio’s Spring/Summer 2019 Collection at this season’s New York Fashion Week (NYFW) Showcase.

Scheduled to take place from this September on the IMG platform, NYFW is the Council of Aspiring American Fashion Designers’ (CAAFD) long running tradition of emerging designers. Sania Studio has been chosen by CAAFD in collaboration with iFashion Network to present its designs at NYFW 2018.

CAAFD is known for its rigorous review process in choosing designers to showcase their work at NYFW. This is a big breakthrough for Pakistan’s Fashion Industry as a Pakistani designer will be a part of one of the most prestigious fashion weeks worldwide.

Sania Studio will be showcasing its SS19 collection which “remains reflective of Sania Studio’s vanguard fondness for combining modern reduction and antique fantasy. “Rhythmic patterns, featuring forms from nature, borrowed from ancient cultures that create a playfully pulsating effect, draped with futuristic playfulness and poise, are its signature element’s,” said Sania Maskatiya. Sania Studio Spring/Summer 2019 collection is designed out of Pakistan, a country that stands on the cusp of momentous change and hope (due to the recent July 2018 national elections).

SS19 aspires to speak of this powerful sense of promise. The world will take a closer look at the upright understanding and joyous inclusivity that Pakistan’s people have ushered in. The design house engages in some of the best craftsmanship in Pakistan, coming from generations of artisans who have specialized and perfected their craft. The brand is known for including rich textiles, fabric design and embroidery within their pieces. Sania Maskatiya has quickly become Pakistan’s most lauded designer and most prized fashion export.